Invest in Junior Golfers-Govt

Minister of Works and Supply Matthew Nkuwa has called for investment towards the growth of junior golf.

Nkhuwa who is also former Zambia Golf Union president says the country lacks qualified coaches as well as proper sponsorship.

He says it is important to have junior golf because most golfers in the country came there.

The Minister was speaking during the United Church of Zambia UCZ ST. Stephen congregation fundraising golf tournament in Lusaka today.

And St. Stephen congregation organizing committee chairperson Brigadier General JABES ZULU said the church requires 8 point 5 million Kwacha for construction of a new church.