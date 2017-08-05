Invest in S.A-Zambians told

South African President Jacob Zuma has challenged Zambian Business-persons to invest in his country the same way he has been asking the private sector in South Africa to invest in Zambia.

Speaking when he officially opened the 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka today, Mr. Zuma called for investment in Agriculture saying the sector is the backbone of the region because most people depend on it for survival.

The South African leader said agriculture remains key to Africa’s development hence the need to invest in the sector.

Earlier, President Lungu held private talks with his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma at State House.

President Lungu also held private talks with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr. Zuma is in the country to officially open the 91st Agriculture and Commercial show in Lusaka.

Speaking to Journalists after the Meeting, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said the two leaders discussed issues affecting the two countries.

Mr. Chanda said President Zuma later requested to visit First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda at his residence as the two worked together during the apartheid struggle in South Africa.

Meanwhile Mr. Chanda says President Lungu has allowed former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to visit incarcerated UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum prison in Kabwe.

He says the Head of state has directed the Zambia Air Force officers to facilitate the transportation of Mr. Obasanjo to Kabwe.

Mr. Chanda said Mr. Obasanjo requested that he again meets President Lungu after he visits the UPND Leader.

And South African President Zuma has arrived in Zambia ahead of the official opening of the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show this afternoon.

President Zuma arrived at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 09 hrs.

The visiting head of state was received by President Edgar Lungu.

Upon arrival, Mr. Zuma was accorded a 21-gun salute and he later inspected the guard of honour.

The South African Leader accompanied by President Lungu also took time to greet cabinet ministers who were present at the airport to witness his arrival.

President Zuma has since left for his country.