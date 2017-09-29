Invest more in Budget

The Livingstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry says there is need for adequate allocation of funds to the tourism industry in the 2018 national budget to boast economic activities in the sector.

Chamber President Namakau Siyanga says investment in local tourism calls for an increase in the tourism development fund which will address challenges such as the marketing of the country.

Mrs. Siyanga has told ZNBC News in Livingstone that local players in the tourism industry lack a proper support structure which is a major limiting factor in progressive participation.

And Mrs. Siyanga has also called for value addition to agriculture produce in Southern Province through manufacturing zones that may offer incentives to players.

Meanwhile some residents in the tourist capital want increased budget allocation to the agriculture sector to uplift the living standards of all Zambians.