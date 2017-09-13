IPPF commends ECL

The International Planned Parenthood Federation -IPPF- has commended President Edgar Lungu on his appointment as Africa’s Champion on Ending Child marriages in Africa.

IPPF liason officer to the African Union Sam Ntelamo says President Lungu’s appointment comes at a time when Africa needs to speak more about the girl child’s education and the need to end child marriages on the continent.

He says his organization recognises the commitment by the Zambian government through policies on reducing teenage pregnancies and marriages in the country.

Mr Ntelamo says his organization has proposed to introduce contraceptives in schools to cater for sexually active teenagers.

He however accepted the fact that the proposal to introduce contraceptives in schools had raised concerns especially amongst some churches and governments.

Mr. Ntelamo said this when he called on Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Susan Sikaneta.

And Ms Sikaneta has urged IPPF to consider other ways of avoiding early pregnancies as opposed to introducing contraceptives to pupils in schools.

Ms Sikaneta who is also Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union-AU- also feared that introducing contraceptives in schools would further encourage immorality amongst pupils.

She said the IPPF and other organizations must instead put up more sexual reproductive health messages that would encourage more young people to abstain from sex.

This is according to a statement made available to ZNBC New by First Secretary, Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Inutu Mwanza.