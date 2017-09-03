It’s Chipolopolo reloaded-WADA

Chipolopolo boys coach Wedson Nyirenda says Zambia’s 3-1 win over Algeria has revived chances for Zambia to qualify to the FIFA World cup finals for the first time.

And Nyirenda has praised Under-20 players Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala for passing the test in the game against Algeria.

He has since implored the team to continue working hard as the squad is being transformed.

Nyirenda has further thanked Football fans for turning up in numbers to cheer the team, saying they are part of the victory.

And Algeria coach Lucas Alcaraz conceded defeat, saying his boys did not play well.

Zambia should expect a tougher match in Algeria on Tuesday.