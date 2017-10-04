It’s not possible to attend all ceremonies-LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu says it is not possible for him to attend all traditional ceremonies due to other national engagements.

President Lungu says some tribal groupings have been complaining why he attends some ceremonies and not others.

The President was responding to Chieftainess Nkomenshya Mukamambo who requested the President to attend the Soli Cultural Ceremony.

And Chief Chipepo said traditional leaders will work with the government of the day in fostering national development.

He said the culture of disrespecting people in authority should come to an end because leaders are ordained by God.

Earlier, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale urged Chiefs to discourage politicians that are manipulating people to turn against development.

Traditional leaders that met President Lungu include Chipepo, Mwenda and Nkomenshya.

This was at the site for the construction of the Kafue Lower Hydro Power station in Chikankata District, Southern Province.