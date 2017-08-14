Judoka Masuku off to Budapest

The 2016 Zone Six games gold medalist Rachael Masuku says she is honoured to be picked as one of Zambia’s representatives at this month’s World Judo Championships, slated for Budapest, Hungary.

Masuku says she will do her best for the country.

She says fighting at a high-level competition like the World Championships is no mini achievement.

Masuku will join three other Zambian judokas who are already in Hungary to compete in the competition, which runs from August 28 to September 3rd, 2017.

The three judokas, who were also offered four-year training scholarships by the International Judo Federation to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, are Mathews Punza, Andrew Kaswanga and Stephen Mung’andu.

And Judo National coach Moola Lipimile said Masuku is geared for the World Championships.

Lipimile is hopeful that Masuku’s participation at the high-level competition will help her prepare for the Olympic qualifiers.

He said other judokas, like Simon Zulu, who could not travel for the World Junior Cadets Championship in Chile due to visa hitches, are currently preparing for the 2018 regional games slated for Botswana.