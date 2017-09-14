JUSTICE,EQUALITY KEY TO VISION 2030

Vice President Inonge Wina says the elimination of injustice and inequality is key to achieving Zambia’s vision of becoming a middle-income nation by 2030.

Mrs Wina says government seeks to partner with civil society organisations in implementing the poverty and vulnerability reduction cluster for the prosperity of all Zambians.

The Vice President said this during the launch of Young Women Christian Association -YWCA- Thanks Giving Prayers to mark the association’s 60 years of existence.

She congratulated the association for its achievements such as social and economic empowerment activities which have played a big role in nation building.

And Mrs Wina has urged political stakeholders to embrace and save one another with love as they work to move the country forward.

Mrs Wina said the prevailing political hostility would not be there if politicians embraced the spirit of love and the fear of God.

She said the 40 days of Prayer and fasting is an opportunity for all Zambians to put their differences aside and seek God’s guidance in the spirit of reconciliation.

And YWCA National president Lucy Lungu said the association will continue to empower women and girls with life skills in order to reduce their vulnerability.