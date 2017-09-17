K10m released for National Assembly motel rehab

Government has released ten million Kwacha for the partial rehabilitation of the National Assembly Motel in Lusaka.

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says the release of the money is in line with President Edgar Lungu’s vision to ensure the provision of a conducive working environment for public officers.

Mr. Mutati says works to be done include replacement of aging infrastructure, fixture, and fittings.

He has informed speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini on the measures taken by government to ensure Members of Parliament who do not reside in Lusaka have conducive lodging facilities when on duty.

And speaking when the two conducted a joint inspection of the facilities, Dr. Matibini noted the tremendous progress made in rehabilitating the facilities over a short period of time.

Parliament Motel was commissioned in 1967 but has not undergone major maintenance works since then hence the decision by government to repair the infrastructure.