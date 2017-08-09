K18m found to pay Police officers

Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo says Government has sourced funds to pay all officers who participated in phase 3 of the mobile issuance of national registration cards.

Mr. Kampyongo says the officers will be paid outstanding allowances for 30 days out of the remaining balance for 60 days.

The Minister told journalists in Lusaka that 18 million Kwacha has been set aside to pay the allowances out of a total of 36 million Kwacha owed to the officers.

Mr. Kampyongo says Phase 3 of the mobile registration exercise was conducted from 1st November 2015 to 31st January, 2016.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kampyongo has expressed sadness over the loss of two police officers, Ben Chilubula and Francis Kunda during a shootout with armed robbers in Ndola on Tuesday.

The Home Affairs Ministers says Government will continue to support the noble work of the law enforcement agencies.