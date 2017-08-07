K3m released for Pambashe school

Government has released three million Kwacha to complete construction works for the 58 Million Kwacha Pambashe Secondary School.

The learning institution will be the first ever government boarding school in Kawambwa District.

Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela says the completion of the 800-pupil capacity school will be a big relief to the people of Pambashe who have challenges with education services.

Mr. Chitotela, who is also Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development says the school project is part of government’s broader plan to bring development closer to people.

He says once the school is complete, people from nearby areas such as Mushota, Buyaka and Kanengo will not need to go to Kawambwa town to access senior secondary school.

During his tour of the school, Mr. Chitotela urged the contractor China Gansu to speed up works now that money has been released to finish the project.

And China Gansu supervisor Li Chun Hua said 70 percent of the works have been completed.