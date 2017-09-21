K4m mobilized for street vendors

Government has mobilised 4-Million Kwacha for the roll out of the empowerment scheme for more than two thousand youth street vendors in eight provinces in the country.

Minister of Youth and Sports Moses Mawere says the funds mobilised are an additional to the 5-million Kwacha disbursed in 2016 to Lusaka ,Copperbelt and Central Provinces under a pilot project which benefited more than two thousand young people.

Mr. Mawere says he will soon be launching the roll out of the youth street vendors empowerment scheme to all provinces.

He said this in a ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday.

The Minister said the youth street vendors empowerment scheme is aimed at increasing access to affordable finance for youth street vendors to enable them grow and sustain their businesses.

He explained that the youth street vendors empowerment scheme is guided by a memorandum of understanding signed Zambia Postal Services Corporation and the United Street Vendors Foundation Cooperative Society Limited.