K5m released for School rehab

The Ministry of General Education has received five million kwacha from the ministry of finance for rehabilitation of school infrastructure.

And schools whose roofs were blown off during the last rain season have been prioritised.

General Education Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe disclosed this to ZNBC news in Lusaka.

Mr. Tukombe said part of the money will go towards connection of power to some schools and purchasing of generator sets.

And government through its school infrastructure development programme has rehabilitated Musungu primary school and equipped it with modern learning materials to improve the learning standards.

And Malole Member of Parliament Christopher Yaluma has contributed building materials to complete the construction of a new Computer laboratory at the school.

Mr. Yaluma says government is working towards improving the learning of ICTs in rural schools and equip learners with modern technology.

He says in the run up to the 2016 elections, the PF promised people quality education and improved school infrastructure among others.

And Musungu Primary school PTA chairperson Estakio Ndalama hailed government for the efforts to develop the school.

He says the coming of a one by three classroom block will help reduce overcrowding of classes.

Meanwhile, the Lake Tanganyika Development Project in Northern Province has embarked on the construction of three multi-million Kwacha projects in Nsumbu area along the Tanganyika basin.

The projects which include, a boarding secondary school, a health post and a radio station, seek to transform local people’s lives.

Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Jobbicks Kalumba, who conducted an on-the- spot check of the construction works, expressed happiness with the pace at which the works are moving.

Dr. Kalumba urged the three local contractors carrying-out the works to perform to Government’s expectations.

He stated that Government had been refusing to award contracts to some local contractors because of their shoddy performance in previous engagements hence the need for those working on the three projects to do a good job.

And Lake Tanganyika Development Project Coordinator Dora Kamweneshe disclosed that the project had procured the state of the art radio equipment at a cost of One million kwacha.

And residents in the area have applauded Government through the Lake Tanganyika Project for the gesture.

They said the construction of the health post will significantly reduce the difficulties they were facing in accessing the nearest health facility which is about 10 kilometers away from Nsumbu.

And over the boarding secondary school, the residents said most children who had dropped-out of school will have a chance of re-enrolling once the project is complete.