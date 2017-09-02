Kalima praises fast track courts

Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima says the recently created fast track courts have been instrumental in the fight against Gender Based violence – GBV.

Ms Kalima says the creation of Fast Track courts is the right step towards curbing GBV cases which are on the rise despite governments Interventions.

The Minister said this when she toured the Fast Track Courts that deal with GBV cases at the Lusaka Magistrates Court.

And Lusaka Resident Magistrate Fydes Hamaundu said there is need to enact a sexual Act Law which will guide on the disposal of GBV cases which are criminal in nature.