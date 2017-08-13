Kambwili desperate-PF

Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda has described expelled PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili as a desperate politician who is seeking public sympathy.

Mr. Chanda says Mr. Kambwili’s fake apology to the people of Southern Province is a move to achieve his political expediency.

He says the former Minister of Information’s apology to the UPND have revealed the true character of a breed of politicians who do not mean what they say.

Mr. Chanda says it is sad that the UPND have accepted Mr. Kambwili who likened them to garbage.

He said this in statement to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

And Zambia DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says Mr. Kambwili should NOT be taken serious.

Mr. Mulemwa says Mr. Kambwili’s apology to the good people of Southern Province is a mockery to the UPND.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Defense Richwell Siamunene says expelled PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s apology to the people of Southern Province is cosmetic.

Mr. Siamunene says the apology is meant to mislead the chiefs in Southern Province.

He says people like Mr. Kambwili do not mean well for the country as they seem not to be interested in National Unity.

Mr. Siamunene has told ZNBC News in Kasama that it was Mr. Kambwili that criticized President LUNGU when he was appointed as Minister of Defence

He said President Lungu is a national leader who wants the country to unite.