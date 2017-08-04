KAMBWILI, MALEMA OFFSIDE

The New Congress Party-NCP- has questioned the objective of expelled Roan Member of Parliament CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’s reported apology to the people of Southern Province.

NCP president Peter Chanda says the people of Southern Province should not take Mr Kambwili’s apology seriously.

Pastor Chanda was speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka in the wake of Mr Kambwili’s apology to the People of Southern Province whose voting pattern the former Minister verbally ridiculed while in office.

Meanwhile, Pastor Chanda has advised South African opposition EFF leader Julius Malema not to involve himself in the internal affairs of Zambia.

He said Mr Malema should to know that Zambia is a sovereign state with a duly elected Head of State, President EDGAR LUNGU.

Pastor Chanda said Zambia is a sovereign state capable of handling her own issues without the interference of foreigners like Mr Malema.