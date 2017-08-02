Mulenga visits 5 media organisations

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga today visited five private media organisations in Lusaka to familiarize herself with their operation.

The minister toured Prime TV, QTV and QFM, AMA radio, Comet Radio and Millennium Radio respectively.

Ms. Kampamba also took time to address some of the challenges the media in the country is facing and also assured of government commitment to working with private media in accurate information dissemination.

And Appearing on a live interview on Q TV Ms Mulenga says government recognizes the role of the private media in the country.

She said public owned media is not enough to rich the entire country but with the private media at play, the country will have an informed citizenly.

And on Millennium radio the minster called on the private media not to be bias towards some section of the society but rather provide a fair coverage to all parties if the country is to develop.

She also called on the private media to adopt positive reporting of the country adding that the negative perception the local private media are giving to the international community is likely to affect the economic development of the country.

She adds that government is not an enemy of the private media and it is always looking forward to working with all private media for the development of the media industry in the country.