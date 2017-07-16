Kampyongo fires warning shots

Minister of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned that people with the intent to destabilise peace in the country will face the full wrath of the law.

Mr. Kampyongo says application of the law will not discriminate but will be applied equally.

He says Zambia is a country of laws and that whoever wants to behave and act with impunity to frustrate the efforts of government to develop the country will be dealt with accordingly.

Mr. Kampyongo who is also PF national Youth Chairperson has however called on the youths and well-meaning Zambians to work with the police by reporting all suspects so that they interrogate them.

And Minister of Lands Jean Kapata says frustrating the works of government will not take anyone to State House.

Ms. Kapata who is also Mandevu Member of Parliament says the PF government has a duty to deliver on the many promises it made during the 2016 campaigns.

She also called on the youths in Mandevu and the country at large to be productive and come up with projects aimed at creating jobs.

Ms Kapata further called on the youths to refrain from acts of illegal land allocation to avoid being in problems with the law.

The two were speaking after they donated 75-Thousand Kwacha towards youth empowerment in Mandevu constituency.