Kanganja Calls For Discipline Among Cops

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has called for discipline in the police service.

Mr. Kanganja says all police officers need to be disciplined if they are to carry out their work effectively.

He says the command is in a hurry to improve service delivery.

The Inspector General of Police was speaking this morning when he officiated at the in-service training course for One hundred and two officers at Geoffrey Mukuma Training School in Kafue District.

Mr. Kanganja explained that the police command has decided to re-introduce in service training and refresher courses to help sharpen and empower officers with skills and knowledge.

He has since asked officers to apply themselves while undergoing a one-month training course.