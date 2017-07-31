KANGANJA TESTIFIES IN TAYALI’S CASE

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has testified in a matter in which he has sued former Zambian Voice Executive Director Chilufya Tayali for defamation.

In this matter, it is alleged that Mr. Tayali posted a statement on his facebook page that was defamatory.

When the matter came up Mr. Kanganja said the statement by Mr. Tayali alleging that the Inspector General of Police was incompetent and failed to protect the President was injurious as people started calling for his resignation.

But the defense argued that calls for Mr. Kanganja to resign started way before Mr. Tayali posted his statement on facebook.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kanganja told the court that he does not work on instructions from any politician.

He told Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma that UPND leader Hakinde Hichilema disregarded the directive from police officers to give way to the Presidential motorcade in Mongu.

Mr. Kanganja said there was going to be mayhem if police officers had reacted against Mr. Hichilema and others that refused to give way to the Presidential motorcade.

He told the Lusaka Magistrate court that officers had to restrain themselves in order not to lose any life.

Mr. Kanganja says it is standard practice for people to give way to the head of state every time when his motorcade is using the road.

He was responding to a question from Defense lawyer Keith Mweemba who wanted to find out why Mr. Hichilema was not stopped by the Police officers so that the President could pass.