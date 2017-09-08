KANGANJA WARNS COPS

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cautioned Police officers to desist from all forms of corrupt activities.

Mr Kanganja says Police officers must uphold professionalism and integrity at all times.

Speaking at a graduation of 54 Police officers who undertook a one-month refresher course at the School of Public Order Maintenance in Kitwe this morning, Mr Kanganjasaid Police officers must also have courtesy for members of the public.

And School of Public Order Maintenance Commanding Officer Elias Chushi said the course was beneficial to the 13 female officers and 41 male officers who acquired skills in various courses.

The 54 Police officers were drawn from all the 10 provinces.