KANSAI DEVELOPS ANTI-MOSQUITO PAINT

Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) has signed a half a million dollar grant with Kansai Plascon paint company to help fight malaria in three districts in the country using new innovation anti-malaria novel pant.

Kansai paint company Vice President Kalpana Abe says novel paint which is the company latest innovation paralyses the mosquito’s nervous system once it comes in contacts making it unable to spread malaria.

She says her company has already conducted trails with the ministry of health through national malaria elimination center and has register 93 percent success rate.

Ms Abe says the grant will see to it that 200 houses been painted in Siavonga, Mkushi and Kapiri starting next month.

She thanked the government for its support as the company joins the government to eliminate malaria by 2021.

She was speaking at press briefing in Lusaka .

And Mrs. Abe said the heath minister will join the international community to launch the anti-mosquito paint in Spain in November.

Meanwhile Kansai Plascon pant general manager African operations Dilip Munasinghe says the product will be made affordable as it will cost 10 percent more than the ordinary pant.