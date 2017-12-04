Kantanshi law-maker backs ECL’S CALL

Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba has commended President Edgar Lungu’s call for Mopani Copper Mine to engage ex-miners in its plan to demolish two of its plants.

Mr Mumba says the proceeds from the plants should benefit ex-miners.

He says the former miners should accrue benefits from the sale of steel from the two plants and SHINDE Stadium which is also marked for demolition.

Mr. Mumba has thanked Mopani Copper Mines Management and President Lungu for coming to the aid of our ex miners.

And Mr Mumba is confident that Mighty Mufulira Wanderers will soon bounce back into the premier league after being relegated in the just ended super league.

He was speaking to ZNBC news in an interview in Lusaka.