Kapalala Market Gutted

Goods worth millions of Kwacha have been burnt to ashes at Kapalala Market in Ndola after a fire swept through, destroying over three thousand stands.

The fire, which started around 01:30 hours, was only quenched around 06:00 hours.

Firefighting crews from the Ndola City Council, Luanshya Municipal Council, Indeni Petroleum Refinery and the National Airports Corporation battled the inferno for hours.

Ndola Chief Fire Officer Wellingtone Mulambo told ZNBC News that it took long for the fire crews to quench the fire because the market has no access roads.

Mr. Mulambo says fire fighters found it difficult to access some burnt areas because stands were burnt too close to each other.

At around 05:00hrs when a ZNBC News crew arrived at the scene, marketeers were found wailing and watching helplessly as their goods went up in flames.

Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga, who was on site, expressed regret over the fire incident.

Mr. Chisenga says over three thousand marketeers have lost their goods.

And Ndola District Commissioner George Chisulo says the Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

Mr. Chisulo says the fire has destroyed people’s livelihood and it will be difficult for the affected marketeers to recover.

Meanwhile, Kapalala Market Advisory Committee Chairperson Resford Chibesa has appealed to President EDGAR LUNGU to consider helping the three thousand marketeers who have lost their goods.

Mr. Chibesa says just like the head of state came to the aid of the Lusaka City Market fire victims recently, he too can help marketeers at Kapalala Market with startup capital to recover from their loss.

And one of the traders Cecilia Chitafu could not hold her tears as she gave an interview to ZNBC News.

Mrs. Chitafu said all her merchandise has been burnt to ashes and she has no idea how she will get back to business again.

Kapalala Market is believed to be the largest market in Ndola.

At its peak, about six thousand marketeers are estimated to be trading at the market which is in Masala area of Kabushi Constituency.