Patriotic Front National Youth chairperson Stephen Kampyongo has called on youths in Munali constituency to remain united.

Mr. Kampyongo says the patriotic front mandate is to empower the youths to overcome challenges.

He also handed over 75 thousand kwacha to the youths in the constituency for empowerment projects.

And Representing Munali area member of parliament Nkandu Luo, Msanzala MP Peter Daka said the only way to develop as youths is to be focused.