Kasama to have Protea Hotel

Union Gold Zambia Limited, the owners of Protea hotels will construct Protea hotel in Kasama district – Northern Province.

 

Union Gold Zambia Limited Chairperson Mark O’donnell says land has already been allocated.

 

Mr. O’donnell who could not disclose how much it will cost to construct the hotel said the amount will be determined after conducting a market survey.

 

He has however, assured Kasama residents that the hotel will be of high standard.

 

Mr. O’donnell further says construction of Protea Kasama will create employment and contribute to the tourism sector in the northern part of the country.

Robert Mwanza
http://www.znbc.co.zm

