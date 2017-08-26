Kazembe clinches sponsorship deal

Zambia’s Tennis ace Edgar Kazembe has clinched a sponsorship deal with an American sports company, worth 20 thousand U.S dollars.

The company, SB Sports, which is funded by former Zambian top tennis player Sydney Bwalya has endorsed Kazembe on a two-year deal.

Bwalya said he was motivated to sponsor Kazembe as a way of rewarding him for the hard work and inspiration that he continues to offer to upcoming tennis stars.

He said Kazembe has done a lot for Zambian tennis over the years.

And Zambia Tennis Association -ZTA- president Wayne Msiska thanked SB Sports for the gesture.

Msiska, who was recently elected to the ZTA top position said the association will target as many corporate entities as possible to grow junior tennis in the country.

And Kazembe’s Manager Gibson Phiri is optimistic that the sponsorship deal will brighten the tennis star’s career.

Meanwhile, Kazembe said he is greatly humbled to receive the endorsement, which he said does not come easy.

He has promised to work hard and inspire upcoming tennis players.

Kazembe in July this year won the Botswana Open Championships mens’ singles title with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Bishop Mosebi of Lesotho.

He also won the doubles category of the 2017 Kenya Open Championship alongside Duncan Mugabe of Uganda.