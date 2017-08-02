KCCI COMMENDS ZRA AMNESTY EXTENSION

The Kitwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry has praised Government for extending the tax Amnesty to 31st August.

Chamber President Allan Nyerenda says the extension of the Amnesty will enable the business community clean up their books of accounts and in turn submit their outstanding tax returns to -Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA.

Mr. Nyirenda said the extension of the tax Amnesty will enable the business community to pay their principal liabilities.

He was speaking to Journalists this morning at during a press briefing.

And Mr. Nyirenda has urged his members and the business community to improve on tax compliance.

Earlier, Mufulira chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Lackson Ndhlovu advised ZRA to revise the tax penalties being slapped on its clients.