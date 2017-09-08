“KCM MOVE WILL AFFECT JOBS”

Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Richard Musukwa says the handover of Konkola Copper Mines operations to a new Chinese investor in the process of outsourcing will result in job losses.

KCM has started handing over more than four thousand miners to a new Chinese investor JHX.

All the Miners at Konkola Shaft three in Chililabombwe have been handed over to JHX under the outsourcing business development model the mine is implementing.

Mr. Musukwa has described the process of outsourcing as KCM selling a mine within a mine.

He said outsourcing is a cosmetic process which is not sustainable.

Mr. Musukwa said Chingola has not recovered from the effects of outsourcing adding that the same thing is likely to happen in Chililabombwe.

He adds that KCM management has a good survival plan which they have failed to implement but are shifting responsibility to another company.

But Konkola Copper Mines – KCM -says there are NO planned job losses as a result of its decision to outsource operations in Chililabombwe.

KCM General Manager Corporate Affairs Eugene Chungu says the mining firm remains committed to ensuring continuity of employment.

Mr Chungu says 280 employees at Konkola Deep, Chililabombwe and 600 employees at Nchanga Open Pit Mine in Chingola will be seconded to the contracted companies.

The company has maintained that outsourcing specific areas of operations is standard practice in the mining industry.

Mr. Chungu has told ZNBC news in a statement that the company has engaged specialized contractors to cover additional areas of operation in order to improve productivity.

He said the employees will maintain their status as KCM workers and continue to enjoy and accrue all their benefits under this initiative.

Mr Chungu said service level agreements have since been signed with the contractors.