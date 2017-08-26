KCM to outsource mine managers

Konkola Copper Mines – KCM has maintained that it will go ahead and outsource the management of the mine.

And the Vendetta run firm has told unions in the mining sector that it intends to outsource management of the mine to two Chinese firms.

KCM management insists that outsourcing the mine is in the best interest of the conglomerate.

Both the National Union of Miners NUMAW and the Mine Workers Union of Zambia MUZ have confirmed meeting KCM top management.

KCM management was represented at the meeting by its Chief Operations Officer Mark Manuore and its Vice President for Human Capital.

NUMAW Treasurer General Saul Simujika says KCM management intends to handover its Konkola division shaft number four in Chililabombwe to a Chinese firm, JCHH.

Mr. Simujika has further disclosed that KCM intends to outsource its tailing leach plant in Chingola to Miner Part, another Chinese investor.

NUMAW is urging President Edgar Lungu to intervene in the matter.

The NUMAW Treasurer General said unions in the mining sector are opposed to the outsourcing of KCM management.

Mr. Simujika said KCM has hinted that NO staff will be retrenched following the outsourcing of the mine.

He said KCM insists that its entire staff will be maintained on the payroll and will continue enjoying all conditions of service.

And MUZ General Secretary Joseph Chewe said unions in the extractive sector will again meet KCM management on Tuesday next week.

KCM management has opted to remain mute over the matter.