KCM told to adhere to ECL

The Mine workers  Union  of Zambia (MUZ) has urged Konkola Copper mines to adhere to President EDGAR LUNGU’s Directive not to outsource mining Operations at the Mine.

 

Konkola Copper mines has informed Mine Unions that it will go ahead to outsource all mining operations to optimize production despite objections from government.

 

MUZ Secretary General Joseph Chewe says President Lungu is against outsourcing as it will lead To Job losses.

 

Mr Chewe appealed to KCM to respect the position taken by government on the future of the Mine.

 

