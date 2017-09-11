KCM told to halt transfers

Government has instructed Konkola Copper Mines – KCM- to stop transfers of employees to another contractor until discussions are concluded and to reverse transfers that have already taken place.

Minister of Mines, Christopher Yaluma says Government has an open-door policy and would like to meet with KCM Management over the matter.

Mr. Yaluma has stated that Government will not allow any employee to lose employment or be transferred to work for another contractor.

He has also assured the workers of their employment until discussions are concluded and that Government will protect all workers.

Mr. Yaluma notes that KCM is going against Government’s directive not to transfer employees as the Company had agreed not to do so until discussions are concluded with Government and Union officials.

He told journalists during a press briefing in Lusaka that discussions with the various stakeholders are scheduled to start, Tuesday.