Kenya’s top judge hits back at ‘threats’

Threats against Kenya’s judiciary are increasing after a Supreme Court ruling to invalidate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in last month’s election, the chief justice says.

The “savage” demonstrations were “intended to intimidate the judiciary”, David Maraga said in a statement.

It comes as riot police fired tear gas at supporters of Mr Kenyatta amid protests outside the Supreme Court.

The court ordered a re-run after citing irregularities in the original poll.

This has been set for 17 October, however, on Monday the French IT firm which supplied the electronic voting system said it would struggle to be ready in time.

The opposition coalition, Nasa, has laid out a series of demands, which include re-tendering the printing of ballot papers and the sacking of election officials, that it says should be met before it takes part in the repeat elections.

On Tuesday, Mr Kenyatta said the election “must be done within 60 days” in accordance with the constitution, adding that it should be conducted by Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Supreme Court’s full judgment and further details on why the poll was annulled are due to be made public on Wednesday.

In response to Tuesday’s demonstrations, Mr Maraga said that he and other members of the legal body which selects judges were “prepared to pay the ultimate price to protect the constitution and the rule of law”.

His strongly-worded statement, which was made on behalf of the Judicial Service Network, condemned the “unlawful” acts of some of the demonstrators, which he said were “savage in nature”.

His statement also accused police chief Joseph Boinnet of not providing adequate security to judiciary staff, suggesting that he “repeatedly ignored calls to act, exposing judicial officers, property and litigants in danger”.

National police spokesman George Kinoti said he would await further details of the chief justice’s criticism before responding, Reuters news agency reports.