Kifubwa river polluted

A truck from Kansanshi Mines has overturned at Kifubwa Bridge spilling sulphuric-acid into the Kifubwa River in Solwezi District.

North-Western Water and Sewerage Company has since shut down six of its boreholes at Kifubwa well fields in order to assess the extent of the contamination.

The incident happened around 07:00 hours this morning as the truck was on its way to deliver the chemical to the mine but tried to overtake a Toyota Spacio car.

North Western water and sewerage company project Manager Mufalo Kabika has told ZNBC’s Patricia Banda at the accident scene that the shutdown will affect about sixty percent of its customers who get water from the boreholes.

And Kansanshi mine safety manager Baston Sichinsamba says the mine has with immediate effect engaged the Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS) to sensitise people not to eat fish from Kifubwa River.

Mr. Sichinsamba says the other safety measure that will be put in place is to put lime around the accident scene and in the water to neutralise the chemical.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Water Development Permanent Secretary Bishop Ed Chomba says the sulphuric spillage incident is unfortunate adding that a comprehensive statement will be issued soon.

Bishop Chomba stated that polluting the environment is a serious offence under law.