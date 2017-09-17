Know the 7NDP-Mwakalombe

Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has urged staff at Kafue General hospital to familiarise themselves with the Seventh National Development Plan to fully implement the vision of government in the health sector.

Mr. Mwakalombe was speaking at a fundraising dinner dance for Kafue District General Hospital which was recently upgraded.

The Minister said the upgrade has brought about specialist doctors to the district which has inevitably brought about improvement in the delivery of health services to the people.

And Acting District Health Director Abby Makukula said government will equip the hospital with new digital X-Ray, Ultrasound machine and theatre equipment.

The resources realised from the fundraising venture will be used to procure the required hospital equipment.