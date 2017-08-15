Kulamba Postponement False – Chief Chanje

Chief Chanje of the Chewa people in Chipata district has dismissed rumors suggesting that the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony for 2017 has been postponed.

Speaking to Zanis in a telephone interview today, the traditional leader said this year’s Kulamba Traditional Ceremony will take place on 26th August as scheduled.

He said preparations for this year’s Kulamba traditional ceremony have advanced contrary to speculations going round in the province that the ceremony has been postponed.

The traditional leader stated that the last session of preparatory meetings was held last Saturday and the organizing committee assured Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi and other senior Chewa Chiefs that all is set for this year’s Kulamba Traditional Ceremony.

He however called on the public to desist from wearing any political regalia near the arena where the ceremony will take place.

Chewas from Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique will trek to Mkaika in Katete district on 26th August 2017 to celebrate Kulamba Traditional Ceremony under the theme, “Take the Boy or Girl Child to School and End Child Marriage.”