Kwacha, Copper performing

Mining firms are ending the month with what they see as promising cash flows from Copper exports as the price on the London Metal Exchange continues to rise.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange has topped out at its highest since May last year.

According to Zambia National Commercial Bank-ZANACO Copper was as on Thursday trading at 6-thousand 400 U.S dollar a tonne.

However, at the close of business on Friday, the price of Copper dropped slightly to trade at 6-thousand 3-hundred and 19 U.S dollar a tonne.

The hike in the price of Copper on the international market has been supported by a weaker dollar.

And on the Money Market, the Kwacha marginally weakened last week to trade at 8-kwacha 85 ngwee on Thursday.

The local currency however on Friday reversed all its losses made to trade at 8-kwacha 83 ngwee per one U.S dollar.