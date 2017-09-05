Kyabankaka toll plaza works good

North Western Province Minister, Richard Kapita has expressed satisfaction at the quality of works at Kyabankaka toll plaza being built on the Solwezi-Mutanda road.

The toll Plaza is being constructed by the Road Development Agency -RDA- at a cost of 4.6 Million Kwacha.

Mr. Kapita says the toll plaza will help RDA generate revenue through toll fees that will enable the Agency maintain roads throughout the year.

He says it will only be fair if heavy duty truckers that trek to and from Kalumbila and Lumwana mines start paying user fees to help government maintain the roads.

Mr. Kapita said this when he inspected the works at the toll plaza situated about 26 kilometers from Solwezi town.

He said he will not wait to see the Chingola-Solwezi road completed so that there could be another toll plaza which will capture trucks that only end at Kansanshi mine in Solwezi.

Mr. Kapita said President Edgar Lungu is taking development to all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, RDA North-Western Regional Manager, Manda Ndabane said the five-month project is currently at 68 percent complete.