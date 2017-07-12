President Lungu says he expects the levels of lawlessness to reduce during the extended 90-day period of the proclaimed threatened state of public emergency.

And the President has applauded Zambians for supporting the various measures to enhance security in the country.

The Head of State has however, warned that he will be compelled to pursue another option if the levels of lawlessness in the country escalate.

President Lungu was speaking to journalists at the ZAF Lusaka Base Airport shortly after arrival from Southern Province.

And President Lungu said he will not allow law enforcement officers to abuse their powers during this period.

The President expects police officers to remain professional and bring sanity to the country.

Meanwhile business in the Central Business District of Livingstone, Southern province, was this afternoon brought to a standstill, as residents thronged the street to catch a glimpse of President Edgar Lungu.

This was while President Lungu was on his way to the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International airport, after concluding his working visit to the province.

Several residents took to the streets chanting PF slogans and flashing PF symbols as President Lungu’s motorcade made its way through the Central Business District area.

President Lungu was on a two-day working visit to Livingstone and Dundumwezi.