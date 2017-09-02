Let the people judge-ECL

President Edgar Lungu says he will leave it to Zambians to judge if UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is committed to dialogue or not.

This follows Mr. Hichilema’s outbursts in South Africa when he addressed a media briefing.

President Lungu says it is wrong for a Zambian to be attacking the country’s sovereignty in a foreign country.

The President says he is committed to dialogue with anyone.

The Head of State said this shortly before departure for Swaziland for a working visit which will see him grace that country’s trade fair.

The head of state was seen off by Vice President Inonge Wina, service chiefs and Cabinet ministers.

And Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says he is saddened by remarks made by opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema in South Africa where he addressed the press.

Mr. Mwakalombe says since he joined Parliament there has never been a day police were allowed in the Parliamentary chambers to disrupt the session as claimed by Mr. Hichilema.

The Minister says the opposition leader is misleading people in South Africa by telling them about things that have never happened in Zambia.

And Former UPND Deputy spokesperson Edwin Lifwekelo says the outbursts by Mr. Hichilema in South Africa are diluting the spirit of reconciliation between him and President EDGAR LUNGU.

Mr. Lifwekelo wonders how President Lungu will reconcile with someone who was busy attacking him in a foreign country.

Meanwhile, New Congress party -NCP president Peter Chanda says Mr. Hichilema has forgotten too soon that it is the same judiciary he is attacking that set him and five-5 others free.

The trio was speaking to ZNBC news in separate interviews.

And President Lungu says he has not yet received a report from PF Secretary General Davies Mwila over the petition by Eastern Province Officials against Minister of Finance Felix Mutati.

The President was responding to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport shortly before departure for Swaziland.

Earlier the Patriotic Front Leadership in Eastern Province presented a petition to the party Secretary General demanding the resignation of Mr. Mutati from his Ministerial position.

Eastern Province PF Vice Chairperson Godwin Phiri said Mr. Mutati who is also MMD president has allegedly been on a tour to revamp the MMD with a mission to destabilise the PF in the province.

Mr. Phiri was speaking when he presented a petition to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila at the PF Secretariat.

And Mr. Mwila said he will present the petition to President Lungu and the Central Committee.