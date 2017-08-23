Let’s rebuild the party -Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has called on all party members to direct their energies towards building the Party for the future.

Mr. Mwila says the PF is not owned by individuals but by the general membership.

He says it is sad that some expelled members are going about calling themselves as PF founder members.

Mr. Mwila says contrary to the false claims, all party members are equal.

He says those in doubt about founder members ought to check with the office of the Registrar of Societies and verify who was there in 2001 when the Party was founded.

Mr. Mwila revealed that names of Edwin Lifwekelo and Flatella Msimuko, among others will appear on the Register of founder members of the PF.

The PF Secretary General was speaking in a live Telephone Programme with a Radio Station based in Chinsali.

This is according to a statement issued by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.