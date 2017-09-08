“LOCAL FILMS HAVE POTENTIAL”

MultiChoice Zambia says the local film industry has potential to penetrate the international market if well organised.

Company Public Relations Manager Mwika Malindima says this is why his firm is working to up-scale local film productions to help them attain international standards.

Mr Malindima says MultiChoice Zambia is working with various film production houses in Lusaka and the Copperbelt but is open to everyone in the film industry in the country.

He notes that the local film industry needs to get organized to penetrate the international market successfully.

Mr Malindima says so far Zambian film productions are enjoying sixty percent airtime on the pay TV’s Zambezi channel.

He says Zambezi Channel is a regional channel but that Zambian productions are currently dominating, adding that more can be done.

Mr Malindima said this in Livingstone at a media briefing held at Flavours restaurant.