Luapula Expo woes investors

Investors in Singapore have revealed that they will take part in the first ever Luapula Expo and this year’s Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show.

The investors say they are excited that Zambia has a strong legal framework that protects property as opposed to some regions in Africa.

Speaking in the City State of Singapore, Cutech Group Chairperson Nachimuthu Arunachalam, said his institution will travel to Zambia on July 25, 2017 to explore investment opportunities especially solar energy among others.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner Extra- ordinary and Plenipotentiary to Singapore Judith Kapijimpanga has urged investors to prioritize energy especially solar power in view of the power deficit.

She said Zambia has seen an increase in power tariffs which should see more investments.

Ms Kapijimpanga said Zambia has a stable political system and has remained a beacon of democracy and peace after changing Presidents six times without conflicts.

She also said the Zambian currency is stable while inflation is under control adding that the country has a progressive banking, legal and insurance services with a vibrant stock exchange.

This is according to a statement made available by First Secretary Press at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi India, Bangwe Navilley.