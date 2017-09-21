Provide proof of corruption -LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu has challenged people claiming to have evidence about the alleged corruption in the buying of the 42 fire tenders, to avail the information to investigative wings.

President Lungu says the outcry by various stakeholders on the cost of the fire trucks should be taken seriously by those charged with the responsibility to investigate the matter.

The President said this when he addressed Zambians living in New York.

President Lungu said he is not intimidated by accusations of corruption as he carries out his 5-year mandate to serve the Zambians.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.