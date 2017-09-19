LUNGU cites measures to end child marriage

President Edgar Lungu says ending child marriage in Africa by 2030 requires a range of commitments by leaders.

The Head of State says leaders must put in place measures which ensure that girls have access to quality education, legislative reforms and a change of societal harmful practices.

President Lungu says the scourge of child, early and forced marriage is an impediment to the development and prosperity of the continent.

The President says leaders should renew their commitment to end child early and forced marriage.

He said integrating activities and programmes on girl child in national development framework and allocating adequate budgetary provisions for the fight against child marriage are measure that will accelerate progress to ending child marriage in Africa.

President Lungu said this when he hosted President Yowere Museveni of Uganda, his Malawian counterpart Peter Mutharika and the, Canadian deputy minister of International Development Diane Jacovella on the sideline of the UN General Assembly meeting.