LUNGU DATES N.P.

President Edgar Lungu is on Friday expected in Northern Province for a two-day working visit.

President Lungu is scheduled to officially launch the Gas and oil exploration project for block 31 by Tullow Zambia at Kasama Airport.

Northern Province Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama today.

Dr Kalumba said the President is also expected to tour the Zambia National Service -ZNS- Youth Skills Training centre in Kasama’s Chishimba area.

He revealed that the Head of State will later commission construction works for the tarring of the 1-hundred and 72kilometer Nseluka – Kayambi road in Mungwi District.

The Northern province Permanent Secretary said President Lungu will on Saturday grace the Ukusefya Pa Ng’ wena Bemba Traditional Ceremony in Mungwi.

Dr. Kalumba has since urged Kasama residents to turn up in numbers to receive the President at Kasama Airport tomorrow morning.