LUNGU empowers pupils

The Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund has given 10 thousand Kwacha to 35 pupils of Chisomo Primary School of Serenje district to help them write their end of year examination.

The money will go towards helping the children with transport to Kundalumwanshya Primary School where they are supposed to write their examination.

Initiative patron Chanda Kabwe says the gesture was in response to Chief Chisomo’s request to help the children in the school sit for their examination.

Mr. Kabwe says the gesture also represents government’s efforts of ensuring every child is given an opportunity to access education.

Mr. Kabwe who is also Central Province Permanent Secretary said he would however liaise with the Examination Council of Zambia to ensure that an examination centre is established at the school next year.

He said the newly constructed Chibale Secondary School will help resolve most problems that the pupils were faced with such as long distances.

Meanwhile the initiative has disbursed more than 7 thousand Kwacha to Muchinga Welders Association to boost their business.

Mr. Kabwe said the initiative is impressed with the performance of the association and expressed confidence that the money will motivate expansion in their business.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka.