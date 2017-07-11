LUNGU EXPECTED IN ITEZHI TEZHI

President Edgar Lungu is today expected to commission the construction of the roads in Itezhi Tezhi and Kalomo districts.

The twenty-one million U.S Dollar Road project will be launched in Itezhi Tezhi district.

The construction of the two hundred and thirty-seven kilometer of Roads will be financed by a loan obtained from the African Development Bank.

The works will include the upgrading the of the drainage systems to climate proofed designs to suit the climate of Itezhi Tezhi and Kalomo districts.

The scope of works also include embankment stabilisation, grading and erosion control among other aspects.

Speaking ahead of the President’s arrival, Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe said the people of Itezhi Tezhi are happy that President Lungu will be in the area to commission the road works.

Mr. Kabwe said once completed, the road will boost economic activities in the area.

He told ZNBC news that the President will not discriminate when taking development to different parts of Zambia.

Mr. Kabwe said under the PF administration, government has built schools, markets and bus stations in Itezhi Tezhi among other huge projects.