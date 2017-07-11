LUNGU IN LIVINGSTONE

President Edgar Lungu says the Inspector General of Police has the responsibility to inform the nation on investigations into the destruction of private and public property recorded in the recent past.

President Lungu says this is because the Police Chief is a custodian of security issues.

He was speaking during an interview with journalists who wanted to know if there are people arrested in connection with the arson cases.

The president has left for Livingstone where he is expected to grace a series of official engagements.

Among the programmes he will attend to is to officially open an International Conference on Geology, Mining, Mineral and Ground Water of Sub-Saharan Africa.

The conference will run together with the International Association for Engineering Geology Africa Regional meeting.

Later, President Lungu will fly to Chief Chikanta in Kalomo District where he will commission the construction of the Dundumwezi-Kalomo road and return to Livingstone on the same day.

On Wednesday, President Lungu will officially open the Association of Power Utilities of Africa 19th Congress hosted by ZESCO before returning to Lusaka.