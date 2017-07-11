You are here
Home > Local > LUNGU IS A DEMOCRAT

LUNGU IS A DEMOCRAT

by - 0141

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says President Edgar Lungu has continued to uphold the country`s democratic tenets.

 

Mr. Lubinda explains that President Lungu made consultations before invoking article 31 of the constitution.

 

He says this is a clear demonstration that the President is a true democrat.

 

The minister says all  law abiding  citizens   have  nothing  to worry  about  the  invocation  of article  31 of the  republican  constitution  as the President  has only  done  so to safeguard  people`s lives and  property.

 

Mr. Lubinda was speaking during a special interview on ZNBC TV 1.

coachbrian
http://www.tpoutsourcing.com

Similar Articles

ISRAELI DOCTORS OFFER FREE SERVICE

091

GBM, M’MEMBE appear in court

0212

Leave a Reply

Top