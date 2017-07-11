LUNGU IS A DEMOCRAT

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says President Edgar Lungu has continued to uphold the country`s democratic tenets.

Mr. Lubinda explains that President Lungu made consultations before invoking article 31 of the constitution.

He says this is a clear demonstration that the President is a true democrat.

The minister says all law abiding citizens have nothing to worry about the invocation of article 31 of the republican constitution as the President has only done so to safeguard people`s lives and property.

Mr. Lubinda was speaking during a special interview on ZNBC TV 1.